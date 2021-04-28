WhatsApp virus: malware steals its victims’ data

WhatsApp virus detected. (Icon image) © agefotostock / IMAGO

Security experts have detected malware. This is spread over WhatsApp.

TEL AVIV – Until now, viruses have mostly affected computer users. You may have already received an email with a virus in the attachment. But more and more malware is also appearing on smartphones. Malware, also known as malware, is the term used to describe malicious software or code that infects systems. Such malware is now detected by experts at Check Point Research.

The program spread with the help of WhatsApp messenger, and the malware was featured as an app in the Google Store as a download for Android devices. Your name – “FlixOnline”. The app has attracted people who should have free access to Netflix. But the app was fake. Instead of free broadcasting, users received malware. Among other things, this should be spied on with your login data and credit card information. The virus was able to spread via WhatsApp messages from users, according to Check Point Research.

WhatsApp: a fake app that attracts victims

If the user downloads the fake app and inadvertently grants the malware the appropriate permissions, the malware may automatically respond to the incoming WhatsApp messages from the victim. The program automatically sent the link that led to the fake app “FlixOnline” in the Play Store. Security experts explain that more people should download malware. The malware redirected users to a fake Netflix site. This is how the credentials and credit card information should be collected.

Google removed the app immediately after reporting the malware. However, nearly 500 users have already downloaded the malware. IT experts at security firm Checkpoint Reasearch have rated the fact that the virus can independently spread via WhatsApp as a new and dangerous technology.

This case with “FlixOnline” explains that WhatsApp users should be careful about the links and attachments they open via the messaging service. Even if they are family and friends. WhatsApp is used more and more often to spread malware. This was also the case at the beginning of March, when similar malware was flagged that had spread through WhatsApp. (jsch)