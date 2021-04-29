Science – Krailling – Bavaria to invest € 500 million in Research Campus – Bavaria

Directly from the dpa news channel

Planegg (dpa / lby) – The Free State of Bavaria is supporting the further expansion of the Martinsried research campus at Planegg near Munich for an amount up to € 500 million. The funds are intended to support the creation of the Max Planck Institutes of Neurobiology, Ornithology and Biochemistry. On Thursday, Prime Minister Marcus Söder and Science Minister Bernd Seibler (both CSU) and Economy Minister Hubert Ewanger (Free Voters) signed the corresponding Declaration of Intent with the president of the Max Planck Society, Martin Stratmann.

Söder described the project on Twitter as “Bio Boost Bavaria”. The European Center for Life Sciences in the Munich region offers perspectives for young and modern jobs.

Modern biosciences provide, among other things, the basis for new developments in biotechnology, biotechnology, biomedicine, and nature conservation. Seibler spoke of a “robust promotion of life science research” and a demonstrated commitment to the critical importance of the campus.

On campus Martinsried / Großhadern, in addition to the Max Planck Institutes of Biochemistry and Neuroscience, there are also first-class facilities at Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich (LMU) such as Biozentrum, Biomedical Center, Institute for Stroke and Dementia Research and the Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmacy with a center Gene and University Hospital as well as biotechnology companies operating around the world.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210429-99-403166 / 2