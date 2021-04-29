Glaciers are under increasing attack due to climate change – such as the Blaine Morty Glacier near Link in canton Bern. Photo: BOM

With each new study of the global impact of the climate crisis, it becomes harder for courts to dismiss complaints for a decent future. Fortunately, the news about the measurement of the 200 is all“000 glaciers worldwide coincided with the notification of a constitutional climate complaint adopted in Germany. Coincidences like these could build up in the next few years.

Thanks to satellite data, science can accurately show that every glacier on Earth suffers from global warming. The collapse has increased in many areas over the past few years Twenty Accelerated years. The new data allows for relatively accurate local predictions around the world of the extent of water shortages in the future. Hundreds of millions of people must survive the next day Thirty Expect massive crop failure for years.