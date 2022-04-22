RWE: The energy company wants to go green

The group is in the middle of a transition and is financially stable. (Photo: imago) RWE’s Balance Sheet Check

Düsseldorf RWE began to flee to the front. For years, the Essen-based energy company has struggled with declining power plant margins. RWE’s green Innogy has often saved even worse losses. The company now relies entirely on wind instead of coal, on solar instead of nuclear, and on green instead of brown — at least in theory.

The prices of electricity, gas and other energy sources have skyrocketed for months. As a result, RWE’s profits from the energy trade are increasing, especially with fossil fuels. Trade in electricity, gas and coal brought the company its best result in years. Meanwhile, profits from wind, solar, and biomass are dropping or even falling into the red.

RWE is in the middle of a transition and is financially stable. This is also reflected in the forecast for 2022, which has again been raised, increasing dividends by 90 cents per share.

Read now Get access to this and all other articles at The web and in our app are free for 4 weeks. tracking