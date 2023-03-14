Ruag does not allow the resale of Leopard 1 tanks

Germany wants to buy The Swiss defense company Ruag is not authorized to sell Leopard 1 tanks In addition to the Leopard 2 tanks, Germany also wants to buy back the previous Leopard 1 model from Switzerland. Nothing will come of it at the moment. updated Mar 13, 2023 at 4:04 p.m

The Leopard 1 tank is the predecessor of the Leopard 2 tank (pictured). IMAGO / Le Pictorium The Swiss arms company Ruag is not authorized to resell these tanks. IMAGO / Le Pictorium This was confirmed by VBS President Viola Amherd during a time of inquiry at the National Council. 20 minutes / Matthias Speicher

Germany wants to buy Leopard 1 tanks from Swiss arms group Ruag.

However, Ruag is not allowed to sell them.

This was confirmed by VBS President Viola Amherd during a time of inquiry at the National Council.

Germany wants to buy back battle tanks from Type Leopard 2 From Switzerland plugging the physical gaps in the Bundeswehr. like Tamedia Newspapers It was first reported that German Rheinmetall AG, the Leopard tank manufacturer, also wants to buy back Leopard 1 tanks from Switzerland.

About 96 such tanks are owned by the Swiss arms company Ruag, although the Swiss Army has never purchased any of them. Ruag purchased Tanks in Italy in 2016 with the intention of reselling the vehicles or parts. The main battle tanks used and not in operation are now still in Italy.

VBS President Viola Amherd speaking at the National Assembly

However, Ruag is not allowed to resell these tanks at this time. The authorities rejected Rawaj’s request as part of a preliminary investigation no Quoted from Keystone-SDA news agency. DDPS Chair Viola Amherd confirmed this during question time in the National Council.

Based on the decree on procedures regarding the situation in Ukraine, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) rejected the initial application by RUAG Switzerland, according to Amherd.

