Royal Family: Prince William was seen at the wedding of the year

The Duke of Westminster is one of the richest Britons, and a close friend of the heir to the throne. Prince William comes to his wedding as best man. It’s almost more interesting than not there.

CHESTER – Prince William was spotted at a friend’s wedding, which the UK media dubbed the “wedding of the year.” Video clips spread on social media showed the 41-year-old heir to the British throne getting out of a Mercedes minibus and rushing through the side entrance to the cathedral in the city of Chester, northwest England. According to the British news agency PA, he attended the ceremony as best man.

The groom is the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, one of the richest men in Britain. On the Sunday Times Rich List, the 33-year-old and his family ranked 14th among the richest Britons, with assets exceeding 10 billion pounds (equivalent to approximately 12 billion euros). Grosvenor inherited the family fortune in 2016 at the age of 25 when his father died of a heart attack. This includes significant real estate holdings in upscale London areas such as Mayfair and Belgravia. Grosvenor married 31-year-old Olivia Henson.

He is considered a close friend of William and is the godfather of his eldest son, Prince George (10 years old). However, he was unable to attend because the wedding was held on a school day. William’s wife Kate (42 years old), who is receiving chemotherapy as a precaution due to her cancer diagnosis, did not attend the festival. King Charles, 75, who was also suffering from cancer and had taken part in a D-Day commemoration ceremony in Normandy with William the day before, was also not present at the ceremony. Charles is Hugh Grosvenor’s godfather.

William’s brother, Prince Harry, 39, and his wife, Duchess Meghan, 42, were not among the guests. Harry is also said to be a close friend of Hugh Grosvenor. According to the PA, Harry and Meghan mutually agreed with the newlyweds to stay away from the celebration. There were previously rumors that their invitation had been canceled due to discord in the royal family.

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 and now live in California with their two children, Prince Archie (5 years old) and Princess Lilibet (3 years old). The relationship with other members of the royal family is considered severed. The background is the couple’s numerous antics in the Netflix documentary and Harry’s autobiography “Spare” (German: “Reserve”). When Harry visited London a few weeks ago to attend a thank you party marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, his father Charles reportedly couldn’t find the time to meet.





