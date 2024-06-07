Royal Family: Prince William was seen at the wedding of the year

The Duke of Westminster is one of the richest Britons, and a close friend of the heir to the throne. Prince William comes to his wedding as best man. It’s almost more interesting than not there.
CHESTER – Prince William was spotted at a friend’s wedding, which the UK media dubbed the “wedding of the year.” Video clips spread on social media showed the 41-year-old heir to the British throne getting out of a Mercedes minibus and rushing through the side entrance to the cathedral in the city of Chester, northwest England. According to the British news agency PA, he attended the ceremony as best man.
