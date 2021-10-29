Queen Elizabeth II ordered a break of at least two weeks

This announcement comes more than a week after the King 95, I spent one night in the hospital What a spokesperson called a “preliminary investigation” at the time.

Her Majesty’s doctors recommended that she rest for at least two weeks. Doctors recommended that Her Majesty continue to perform her light office duties, including some, but not any, virtual audiences during this time.

“Her Majesty the Queen regrets that she will not be able to attend the Memorial Festival on Saturday 13 November. However, it remains the Queen’s firm intention to attend the National Memorial Ceremony on Sunday 14 November.”

A royal source told CNN that the Queen was “keeping in a good mood” and continuing her “light duty”. On Friday, the source said the advice was a “reasonable precaution” by medics and that the king’s notes would be easy next week.