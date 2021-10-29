Queen Elizabeth II ordered a break of at least two weeks

Her Majesty’s doctors recommended that she rest for at least two weeks. Doctors recommended that Her Majesty continue to perform her light office duties, including some, but not any, virtual audiences during this time.
“Her Majesty the Queen regrets that she will not be able to attend the Memorial Festival on Saturday 13 November. However, it remains the Queen’s firm intention to attend the National Memorial Ceremony on Sunday 14 November.”
A royal source told CNN that the Queen was “keeping in a good mood” and continuing her “light duty”. On Friday, the source said the advice was a “reasonable precaution” by medics and that the king’s notes would be easy next week.
A source near the palace told CNN at the time that her overnight stay at the hospital was “unrelated to Covid” last week. The palace said she returned to Windsor Castle after one night “in a good mood”.
The palace announced Tuesday that the Queen will not attend an evening reception at the COP26 summit next week, but will give a video address instead. The Queen recorded a speech on Friday afternoon at COP 26, which the royal source said will be presented at the climate conference on Monday.
