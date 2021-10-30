4th Jharkhand International Film Festival kicks off

The fourth two-day Jharkhand International Film Festival opened on Friday at the historic Audrey House. The program coincides with the ongoing celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day, which is celebrated by Amrita Mahutsava.

The festival was organized in association with the Directorate of Film Festivals, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Government of India and the Jharkhand Department of Public Relations.

The occasion was blessed by eminent personalities in the fields of art, literature and cinema, such as Padma Prize winner Shri Madhu Mansuri Hansmukh, Dr. Mahwa Manji, Karan Kashyap, Ajay Malkani, Dr. Anil Thakur Suman and Shobha Yadav.

Rishi Prakash Mishra, a member of the organizing committee, said that up to 72 short and feature films will be screened during the two-day programme. He said films other than India are being shown from Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, China, Iran, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Kosovo, Italy, Canada and Brazil.

He said that filmmakers in Jharkhand have the opportunity to showcase their films while local artists have the opportunity to showcase their talents. The occasion will be special as several plays by famous playwright Rajiv Sinha will be shown.