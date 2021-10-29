Communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs regarding temporary restrictions on immigration

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has informed that the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has agreed to Council Recommendation (EU) 2021/1782 of October 8, 2021 amending Council Recommendation (EU) 2020/912 on the temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the European Union and that this restriction may be lifted.

The list of third countries whose population should not be affected by the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg at the external borders is therefore updated. As of October 29, 2021, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates will be added.

As of the above date, third-country nationals residing in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates will be able to re-enter the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, even for non-essential travel.

The third country national is responsible for providing proof of residency.

The updated list of third countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the territory of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, even for non-essential travel, is now as follows:

States Australia the two seas Chile China (subject to reciprocity at the EU level) Jordan Canada Qatar Kuwait New Zealand Rwanda Saudi Arabia Singapore South Korea Ukraine Uruguay The United Arab Emirates

Special Administrative Regions of the People’s Republic of China Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Macau Special Administrative Region

Local authorities not recognized as a state by at least one EU Member State

Third-country nationals residing in a country not included in the above list are only allowed to enter the Grand Duchy if third-country nationals hold a certificate proving full protection from vaccination and considered equivalent in Luxembourg.



The equivalent in this sense is: a certificate issued by a member state of the European Union or the Schengen area, or a certificate from a third country that has been recognized as equivalent on the basis of bilateral recognition by Luxembourg or a European Commission implementing law.



In accordance with the European Commission decision issued today, certificates issued by the authorities of Armenia and the United Kingdom are considered equivalent as of October 29, 2021.



As a result, third-country nationals with a certificate issued by Armenia and the UK evidencing full protection against vaccination can enter the territory of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg from the above date, even for non-essential travel.



The list of certificates issued by third countries and recognized as equivalent by Luxembourg as proof of complete protection from vaccination is now as follows:



Albania



Andorra

Armenia

Faroe Islands

Israel

Morocco

Monaco

Panama

North Macedonia

San Marino

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

Vatican City

United kingdom

Citizens of other countries are also allowed to enter the Grand Duchy if the trip is deemed necessary. To do this, you must send an express request to the Passport, Visa and Attestation Office for a special certificate by e-mail ([email protected]).



It should also be noted that additional measures are applied to all flights to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Anyone 12 years and 2 months old or older must provide the following when boarding:

Vaccination certificate that provides complete protection from vaccination [1] against COVID-19 and has been prepared in accordance with Article 3bis of the amended Law of July 17, 2020 on Measures to Combat the COVID-19 Epidemic. In other words, vaccination certificates issued by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a member state of the European Union (EU) or the Schengen area. Certificates issued by certain third countries are also accepted (for the third countries involved, see above);



A refund certificate, created in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2021/953, for persons who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection within the past six months prior to the flight and the applicable isolation time in the country concerned with complete remission of symptoms of infection has been completed

Negative result (paper or electronic) of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) (PCR, TMA or LAMP method)[2]) less than 72 hours before flight or SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test[3]Performed less than 48 hours prior to the flight by a medical laboratory or other body approved for this purpose. A negative test result must be submitted, if necessary with a translation, in one of the Luxembourgish administrative languages ​​or in English, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese.

Details of the applicable regulations, including the definition of necessary flights and applicable exemptions, and the exact processes to be considered in advance, can be found at the following link:



https://covid19.public.lu/de/reisende/luxemburg-besuchen.html

[1] a) Total protection from vaccination should be understood as protection that specifies the number and spacing of injections required to achieve adequate protective immunity. b) Individuals who have recovered and been vaccinated within 180 days of their first positive NAT test result are protected against vaccination 14 days after the administration of a single dose of the given vaccine.

[2] PCR: polymerase chain reaction, TMA: TMA: transcription-mediated amplification; LAMP: loop-mediated isothermal amplification

[3] According to WHO criteria: Antigen detection in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection using rapid immunoassays. Interim guidance, September 11, 2020, and is included in the list of rapid antigen tests established on the basis of Recommendation 2021/C24/01 of January 22, 2021.

Press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs