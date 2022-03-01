Qualcomm introduces 5G modem with artificial intelligence

Qualcomm introduced a new 5G modem at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The Snapdragon X70 system is equipped with artificial intelligence.
The basics in brief
- Qualcomm introduced the new Snapdragon X70 at the Mobile World Congress.
- The 5G modem is the world’s first with artificial intelligence.
- This makes data transfer to the device more efficient.
in this year Mobile World Congress (MWC) American chip maker Qualcomm introduced a world first: a new 5G modem RF system with artificial intelligence.
The Snapdragon X70 is said to have better data transfer rates than its predecessor X65 from last year. The Download speed is still up But the same with 10 Gbps. However, artificial intelligence improves the stability of the network.
Load times should also be thanks to Qualcomms The new processor has been shortened will. This makes transfers in the mmWave band and in networks below 6 GHz more efficient. Thanks to machine learning, the transmission force is reduced from about one smart phone Or improve your laptop.
