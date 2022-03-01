Introduces the trailer for new arrivals Labrys & Sho Minazuki

In the middle of the month, the fighting title “Persona 4 Arena Ultimax” will be released for consoles and PC. In keeping with the upcoming release, Atlus has introduced a new trailer. In this we learn about two newcomers Labrys and Sho Minazuki.

In two weeks, the fighting title Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will also be released in Germany for PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Shortly before the release, officials at Atlus introduced a new trailer for “Persona 4 Arena Ultimax,” where you’ll be introduced to two newcomers. Here we’re dealing with Labrys on one hand and Sho Minazuki on the other, whose abilities can be seen in the new trailer. If you want to get in the fighting title mood again shortly before “Persona 4 Arena Ultimax” releases, you should take a look.







Grid icon will follow the summer retreat

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will be available on March 15, 2022 for the above systems. An undo netcode will be added to the combat title on PlayStation 4 and PC later this summer to ensure smoother online multiplayer. No specific date has been specified for the net undo code in the context of the declaration.

More news on this topic:

“At the end of the day, the stakes are high, the excitement reaches its limit, and that is… ULTIMAX! Experience the latest installment in the popular Persona 4 series, where combat takes an exciting turn. Fight an army of shadows alongside heroes in P-1 CLIMAX,” is the official description for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

More news about Persona 4 Arena Ultimate.

Discuss this news on PlayStation Forum

Usually the links to Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn, and some other retailers are affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we receive a small commission that we can use to fund the free to use site. You have no flaws.

