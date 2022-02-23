Elden Ring Explodes on Metacritic – Gets Radiant Reviews

Press also banned elden ring Dropped and the first reviews appeared. Anyone who has looked at Metacritic for the interim result may have to rub their eyes. Critics praised the game, calling it the best of all time.

On Metacritic, the popular review-gathering site, Elden Ring currently has a rating of 97. This makes FromSoftware’s Action RPG one of the best games of all time – it currently ranks 8th in the Metacritic Hall of Fame.

On PS4 and PS5, the game has a rating of 97 in 37 current tests (via Metacritic)

On Xbox, the game has a rating of 95 in 8 tests currently (via Metacritic)

On PC, the game has a rating of 95 in 33 current tests (via Metacritic)

While those numbers are likely to change over the course of days and weeks, this is a pretty cool feat for the Elden Ring.

The game is also well received by the MeinMMO editorial team:

Forget Breath of the Wild Witcher 3 – Elden Ring has the best open world ever

Elden Ring Reviews . Overview

These are the scores for Elden Ring: In the following overview, you will find many publications from all over the world and their ratings (via Twitter).

Game Pro 94

Star Game 91

IGN 10

devastating 10

Sixth axis 10

Nexus 10 . Games

GamesRadar + 5/5

VGC 5/5

Windows Central 5/5

Eurogamer “Basic”

Detective game 10

PC Games N 10

FIXTRALIFE 10

goalkeeper 5/5

Kinda funny 5/5

VG247 5/5

Easy Allies 9.5

Press start 9.5

RPG 9

There are currently no reviews that give less than 9 (or an equivalent rating). This is unusual.

What do critics say in the reviews?

Critics express their enthusiasm not only in numbers.

In particular, the open world is praised. Most reviews call it at least equal to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As expected, the combat system is also excellent. In addition, the game can shine with higher accessibility compared to other FromSoftware games such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne or Sekiro.

GameStar’s teammates give the game the second best score in its history. You can watch their test in the video here:

GameStar’s Michael Obermayer wrote like this:

To me, with its open approach, Elden Ring not only opens up the right kind of Soulsborne game to a whole new audience, but it also shows the assembled competition what’s important in a good open world. We hope this makes a difference. Michael Obermayer im GameStar . Test

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreyer writes, for example:

Elden Ring is one of the best games I’ve ever played. It blends the wonder of Breath of the Wild with the intricate design of Dark Souls. It’s more accessible than previous FromSoftware games, but just as engaging, gritty, and intimidating. Huge achievement. Jason Schreyer arrives Twitter

However, there is hardly any criticism. Only PC performance is widely criticized, but the first day patch should lead to improvements here. Occasionally one also sees poorly explained mechanics as a negative point.

On Friday, February 25, The Between Lands is available for every player on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | Open S. Until then we have to be patient a little longer.

