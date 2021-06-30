World

Putin reveals the secret of his vaccination

June 30, 2021
Esmond Barker
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears on the TV show

Sergey Savostyanov

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears on the TV show “Beeline”. Putin, during the official television broadcast, revealed the secret of his vaccination on Wednesday. Putin said he was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in March. Photo: Sergei Savostyanov / Paul Sputnik Kremlin / AP / dpa

On Wednesday, Putin said on the state television program “Dir Direct Draht” that he himself was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. “The vaccination is harmless,” Putin said, stressing that there are no serious side effects. Until now, the 68-year-old had always refused to mention the name of the vaccine.

At the same time, Putin claimed that the vaccine is better than others. “Thank God, there are no such tragic situations after vaccination – as happened after the administration of AstraZeneca and Pfizer,” Putin said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *