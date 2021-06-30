Putin reveals the secret of his vaccination

Sergey Savostyanov Russian President Vladimir Putin appears on the TV show “Beeline”. Putin, during the official television broadcast, revealed the secret of his vaccination on Wednesday. Putin said he was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in March. Photo: Sergei Savostyanov / Paul Sputnik Kremlin / AP / dpa

On Wednesday, Putin said on the state television program “Dir Direct Draht” that he himself was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. “The vaccination is harmless,” Putin said, stressing that there are no serious side effects. Until now, the 68-year-old had always refused to mention the name of the vaccine.

At the same time, Putin claimed that the vaccine is better than others. “Thank God, there are no such tragic situations after vaccination – as happened after the administration of AstraZeneca and Pfizer,” Putin said.

Russia is repeatedly criticized in the West for its poor talk about vaccines developed there. Unlike Western vaccines, Sputnik V has not been approved by the World Health Organization or the European Union. The vaccine is now approved in more than 60 countries. Russia itself does not allow Western vaccines.

On the one hand, the head of the Kremlin again spoke out against the demand for nationwide vaccination in Russia. At the same time, he advocated the introduction of mandatory vaccination in individual regions in order to prevent a major economic shutdown there.