Storm after hurricane – nearly 150,000 households in the Czech Republic without electricity – News

Violent summer thunderstorms Wednesday night caused severe damage in the Czech Republic.

Fire brigades went out on hundreds of missions to clear streets and empty flooded basements.

Less than a week ago, a severe storm in the southeast of the country killed six people and injured hundreds.

About 145,000 homes in the Czech Republic were without power after summer thunderstorms damaged power lines on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of railways in the country were not allowed. The most important motorway, the D1 between Prague and Brno, had to be closed for several hours due to trees on the road. Lightning struck a house in Liberec and five people were taken to hospital for control. A cyclist was seriously injured when a tree fell on the Elbe River near Pardubice.

Hurricane causes severe damage

In the violent storm about a week ago, about 1,200 homes were damaged, in addition to six dead and hundreds injured. Of these, at least 115 were completely demolished due to the danger of collapse. The cleaning and reconstruction work will have to go on for months.



