Psychosis: with mind versus insanity

Mindfulness exercises have had a steep run in psychotherapy in recent decades — especially when it comes to dealing with stress, anxiety, or depression. However, their field of application is not limited to this. People with a psychotic disorder such as schizophrenia also benefit from Far Eastern-inspired meditation techniques. This is the conclusion New review paper.

Psychologist Lynn Ellett from the University of Southampton summarized ten studies from 2013 to 2023, and each of them were meta-analyses, that is, summaries of previously published studies. They all examined the use of mindfulness in treating patients with psychosis and measured its effect on delusions and other psychotic symptoms.

In mindfulness meditation, you learn, among other things, to observe and become aware of your thoughts and feelings, but not to evaluate or respond to them. The duration of the interventions ranged between 4 and 26 sessions in the original studies. As a rule, exercises were taught in a group, but sometimes individually. Although mindfulness has been the focus, it has rarely been used as a sole treatment, but rather combined with components of cognitive behavioral therapy or schema therapy.