Princess Charlene comes to the reception as an ice princess

Charles received his first guests on Friday evening. Among them is Princess Charlene, who appeared in a light blue outfit. These were the best looks of the evening.

The day before his coronation, King Charles III. She invited about 1,000 guests to a reception in London. Several members of the royal family and politicians appeared at the party, which was held at Buckingham Palace on Friday night.

Prince Albert II and his wife, Charlene, also appeared at the ceremony the night before. For the event, the princess chose a light blue look reminiscent of Ice Princess Elsa. Her husband was wearing a dark suit but also a tie that matched Charlene’s attire.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene chose blue on Friday evening. (Source: IMAGO / Stephen Lock)

In addition to Monaco, the Spanish royal couple also arrived: King Felipe VI. and Queen Letizia. The former journalist chose a green dress. Her husband chose a colorful tie. On the other hand, the Norwegian Mette-Marit wore a white dress with a red and white jacket. In addition, the 49-year-old collected a pearl necklace.

Haakon and Mette-Marit from Norway also attended the reception. (Source: IMAGO / Stephen Lock)

Members of the Swedish royal family also traveled and attended the reception at Buckingham Palace. King Carl XVI Gustav was accompanied by his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria. She chose a pink dress for the event.

Marie of Denmark also chose a colorful robe. The Crown Princess appeared in a red dress, accompanied by her husband, Crown Prince Frederick. You can see the looks of the two Danish kings and the looks of the other guests here in our photo gallery.

On the politics side, Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, and her granddaughter Finnegan — who represents US President Joe Biden — honored themselves. Both chose a dark green look for the reception. Under the green coat, Jill Biden wore a floral print dress.

Jill Biden was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan. (Source: Getty Images)

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was accompanied by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were also invited, as were EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her husband, Heiko.