Perfume by King Charles: “Highgrove Bouquet” by Penhaligon’s

King Charles fragrance: Penhaligon’s “Highgrove Bouquet” (Photo: PD)

Note the fragrance

His Majesty had an Eau de Parfum, a unisex perfume by the way. However, this process took place at King Charles III. He still bears the title of Prince of Wales. Whether it’s a prince or a king, the scent doesn’t care.

May 6, 2023 will go down in history as Coronation Day, but Royals fans celebrated all day, and at night they were gripped by Saturday Night Fever. Some are fascinated by the Windsors, others by the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place exactly a week after the coronation of the king, also in the UK, in Liverpool, the birthplace of the Beatles. And everyone knows that there is no shortage of quirkiness and quirks in ESC. The contrast program is usually British.

Whether King Charles ever used his own perfume on his wedding day may only be known by the royal butler. The choice was undoubtedly appropriate, as the name refers to Highgrove House, the country residence of King Charles III. and Queen Camilla, near Tetbury in Gloucestershire, part of the Duchy of Cornwall. What does a noble bouquet or bouquet smell like?

top note: geranium, lavender and hyacinth

heart note: Mourning linden (silver linden), French mimosa, tuberose

Key note: Cedarwood, Iris Fusion, Musk

‘Highgrove Bouquet’ should smell like an English garden or like Highgrove Gardens, regally. It is known that His Majesty is a great lover of flowers – he is not a perfumer. The collaboration builds on a collaboration between The Prince’s Foundation and traditional British brand Penhaligon’s.

He gave the current prince and king his blessing, so to speak. That the royal scent would also become a bestseller among the general public is almost as certain as an amen in the church.

Product information: “Highgrove Package” 100 ml EDP costs about 230 francs at Globus.