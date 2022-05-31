Prince William and Duchess Kate at Lillipet’s birthday in Cardiff

Platinum Jubilee Journey

Prince William, 39, and Duchess Kate, 40, will visit Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations, while Prince Harry, 37, and his wife, Duchess Meghan, 40, are more than 200 kilometers away with Queen . Elizabeth II (96) will celebrate the first birthday of their daughter Lillipet.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be joining the performers and crew of the special Platinum Jubilee Gala, which will take place at Cardiff Castle Square.

The couple will watch rehearsals and meet some of the artists involved in the festivities, including British singer Bonnie Tyler (70, “It’s Heartache”). In addition to choirs, bands and orchestras, the concert also features live performances by the most famous singers and artists from Wales.

Birthday party in Windsor

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are preparing to present their daughter to the Queen at a birthday party. Since Lillipet was born on June 4, 2021, the parents have only been to the UK once, stopping at the Queen in April on her way to the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.

Lillipet's first birthday is scheduled to be celebrated at Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday. She was temporarily evicted by William and Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, 32, and her family who currently live in Sussex. For four days, Harry, Meghan, Lilipet and their three-year-old brother are back home again on their first trip to the UK together.

Little Lillipet was born in California, unlike her three-year-old brother Archie, who was born at London’s Portland Hospital, one of the Queen’s favorite hospitals. The Queen met Archie two days after his birth on May 6, 2019.

More conciliatory tones between William and Harry

News of William and Kate’s trip to Cardiff comes amid reports that the Duke of Cambridge and his brother are working to mend their relationship through regular video calls and messages.

Harry moved to California with his family in 2020, after stepping down from his official role in the royal family.