Will ‘House of Cards’ star Kevin Spacey be extradited to England?

Not only did Kevin Spacey lose several offers of roles due to an allegation of sexual assault, now the actor is threatened with new problems. Another criminal complaint awaits the “House of Cards” star in England.

According to media reports, Great Britain is now demanding the extradition of Kevin Spacey from the United States to England.

According to the guardians British authorities are waiting for Kevin Spacey, 62, to return to the UK. In Great Britain, criminal charges have been brought against the actor in four cases on suspicion of sexual assault, as it became known last week. Spacey, who has always denied all charges against him, cannot be formally charged until he returns to the UK.

An informed source told the Guardian newspaper, according to the report, that Britain will request the extradition of the American representative unless he decides to return voluntarily. Extradition experts have said US police may arrest Spacey on behalf of British authorities. However, delivery may take several months.

According to the information, three of these incidents occurred in London in 2005 and 2008, and one in Gloucestershire in 2013. “He was also charged with forcing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent. The charges came after a review of evidence collected by the Metropolitan Police in achieve it.”

The press release continued that it was extremely important that “this is an ongoing case against Mr. Spacey and that he has the right to a fair trial.” It is therefore necessary to avoid prejudice against the actor.

Allegations from 2017 Spacey was the artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. Several men accused the actor of sexual assault from 2017 onwards in the context of the #MeToo debate. Then Netflix canceled the contract of the “House of Cards” star, it was cut from the box office “All the Money in the World” (2017) and replaced by Christopher Plummer (1929-2021).

Spacey has been sued several times in his US homeland, but has so far avoided filing a lawsuit there. And according to a recent statement, the makers of his new movie “Peter Five Eight” are standing behind the Academy Award winner, despite a criminal complaint in Great Britain. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey wants to revive his career with film. The tape, in which he plays a murderous stalker, was reportedly bought by a production company in Cannes. The thriller has already been filmed and the first trailer has already been released.





source: Spot on the news (hub/spot)


