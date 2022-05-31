Go Global Retail and Janie and Jack acquire Brums Milano, the leading …

Go Global Retail

Los Angeles, Oct. 1 /PRNewswire/

The acquisition is Go Global’s latest strategic investment

Go Global Retail Today announced the acquisition Milan Brom Well-known, leading supplier of premium children’s fashion with over 150 stores and franchises in Italy and a strong online presence offering clothing, footwear and accessories. The Brahms will be there too La Renaissant Shoes and accessories are sold in 300 independent wholesale stores throughout Italy.

Founded in 1951, Preca Brummel SpA is a well-known Italian children’s clothing company. Headquartered in Varese, Italy, the company designs, markets and sells children’s clothing and accessories under the brand names Brums and MEK.

Brums is a classic Italian brand that has created lasting memories for generations of customers. The focus is on fine fabrics with elegant designs and subtle details in sizes from newborn to teen.

Brums Milano will continue to be based in the Milan region. Go Global will invest in Brum’s digital capabilities, including artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. As a portfolio brand on the Janie and Jack platform, Brums Milano will initially focus on its core customers in Italy, with their modern approach to children’s clothing and a commitment to sustainable product development and designs.

Go Global Janie and Jack Acquired by Gap Inc. In April 2021. Janie & Jack has more than 110 retail stores across the United States, and is a powerful online flagship store that is also sold on Saks Fifth Avenue and other leading independent wholesale stores in the United States.

With this acquisition, Go Global will enhance synergies in technology, e-commerce, digital marketing, and sourcing and raw materials collaboration for the two companies, creating a global platform for premium children’s clothing.

“We are excited about our first investment in Europe,” said Jeff Strider, founder and managing partner of Go Global to invest in the company’s digital capabilities. Go Global’s international reach will open new markets for Brums Milano in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Deborah Gargello, Partner and CFO of Go Global Group, added: “Our team of experienced retail and branding professionals will complement the existing team with expertise in digital strategy, international business development, supply chain and global operations. Growth is our ultimate goal.”

Linda Hesley, CEO of Janie and Jack said: “We welcome Proms Milano into the family. This is a great opportunity for Go Global, Brums, Janie and Jack, and we are very excited about the global expansion of our brands. We believe we will build a bright future together.”

About Go Global Retail

Founded in 2016, Go Global Retail is an investment platform focused on brand acquisition in the FMCG sector. The company invests the right capital to transform and grow brands that have not realized their digital or global potential. Go Global Partners are investment, retail and operations leaders working together to create a holistic approach to growing major brands through digital transformation in the ever-evolving global retail world. For more information, see: www.goglobalretail.com

About Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack is a luxury children’s clothing brand based in San Francisco, California. The company operates as a design house and develops seasonal collections with modern interpretations of classic fashion. Janie and Jack are known for family moments, thoughtful touches, and unforgettable gifts. Janie and Jack is available in the US for baby clothes from newborn up to size 6 and janieandjack.com for babies up to size 16. For more information, visit: https://www.janieandjack.com/

Information about Brums Milano

Brums Milano was founded in 1951 in Varese, Italy. The brand is a historically leading manufacturer of high-quality children’s fashion, available in more than 450 points of sale throughout Italy. The company designs, markets and sells children’s clothing and accessories under the brand names Brums and MEK. https://www.brums.com/it/

[email protected]