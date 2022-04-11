Press celebrates Leclerc as the Wizard of Oz

FFaulty driver Charles Leclerc extended his Formula 1 lead at the Australian Grand Prix and piled pressure on hapless world champion Max Verstappen. The world press writes about this:

Great Britain:

“the sun”: “The Wizard of Oz. Charles Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix”.

“Parents”: “Reliable, untouchable, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix with careless composure. Ferrari delivered the car and Leclerc clearly demonstrated the emphatic touch of the emerging champion in Melbourne.”

does not depend on: “If (Leclerc) can maintain the exciting form he has shown so far this season, his distinct taste for disinterest could define Formula 1 for the foreseeable future.”

Italia:

Gazzetta dello Sport: “Another unfortunate race for Max Verstappen.”

Corriere della Sera: “Total Ferrari dominance in Melbourne, Monaco increasingly leading the world championship.”

Spain:

Marca: “Leclerc cannot be stopped (…)”

“Like”: “It doesn’t get any worse, except for Leclerc (…) a landslide victory for Ferrari.”

France:

“L’Equipe”: “Leclerc and Ferrari, that’s solid.”

“Le Figaro”: “The untouchable Leclerc wins in Australia, Verstappen loses in a big way.”

Switzerland:

“Opinion”: Verstappen out again – Leclerc extends world championship lead!

Austria:

Kronen Zeitung: Charles Leclerc celebrated his second victory of the season in this year’s Formula 1 World Championship. After the opening win in Bahrain, the Ferrari driver also won the third round of the world championship in Australia on Sunday. At Melbourne’s Albert Park, Monegasse celebrated a solid victory from the lights to the flag including the fastest lap, but also benefited from Max Verstappen’s retirement at Red Bull.”