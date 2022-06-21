FINA Swimming Championships: Märtens takes seventh place in Budapest in the 200m freestyle – sport

Out of the preliminary heat: Lucas Martins. Photo: Petr David Josek / AP / dpa





The 20-year-old scored in Budapest after one minute and 45.73 minutes. The world champion was the only 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici, who needed 1 minute 43.21 minutes. South Korea’s Hwang Sun-woo won the silver, ahead of Tom Dean of Great Britain.

Märtens was surprisingly eliminated in the lead over the 800 metres. The man from Magdeburg, who had won the silver in the 400m two days earlier, was exhausted after his grueling races in the early days of the world championships. “You could see that the tank was empty. Nothing really worked anymore. I wanted to get to the final, but it wasn’t enough,” Martins said after the 800m performance.

While Märtens gets a break, Lucas Matzerath swims over 50 meters with a breaststroke in the final. In the semi-finals, he set the fourth fastest time of 26.99 seconds, a personal best for the 22-year-old, as in previous appearances. “I’m curious to see what comes out on Tuesday,” Matzerath said.

Freestyle swimmer Isabel Goss entered the 200-meter final in seventh overall. In the semi-finals, she was third, with a time of 1:56.82 minutes. Jose said: “I’m so happy to get to the final. I knew I had to be more than a second faster than I was in the initial heat. It worked.”





