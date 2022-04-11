Ice Hockey World Championships: DEB coach Söderholm starts with five new players

With Olympic co-hosts Dominic Cahon, Daniel Pieta and Fabio Wagner, as well as five newcomers, national ice hockey coach Tony Soderholm begins preparations for the World Cup. The 24 players called up by the Finns for the Thursday (5pm) and Friday (3pm) international matches in Chumutov against the Czech Republic include veterans and newcomers Nikita Kwab, Justin Volek (both Krefeld Penguins), Alexander Karachon (Schwenninger Wild Wings) and Julian Nabravnik ( Minnesota State University) and Tim Fleischer (Nuremberg Ice Tigers).

Söderholm has brought three of his compatriots to the World Cup coaching staff in Finland: Finnish national record player and former world champion Raimo Helmenen, and Petteri Vakibarta, coach of second-tier club Lausitzer Fuchs. Ilpo Kauhanen (48) is the goalkeeper coach again, the new video coach is Erik Elenz (University of Vermont). “It is important for me at the beginning that we have international experience in the coaching team,” said the national coach.

After the Czech Republic, there will be matches in Rosenheim

Matches in the Czech Republic will be followed by four short training camps and matches in Rosenheim (April 19-23), Dresden (April 26-30) and Schöningen (May 8-5). Then the national players from the playoffs from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) and from the NHL must join the team.

At the World Cup (May 13-29), Canada, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Kazakhstan, Italy and France compete in the preliminary round.

The squad for the first World Cup preparatory matches:

A goal keeper: Andy Jennick (Izerlon Roosters), Nikita Kwab (Krefeld Penguins), Niklas Triotl (Nuremberg Ice Tigers)

Defender: Torsten Ankert (Iserlohn Roosters), Tim Bender (Nuremberg Ice Tigers), Tobias Fohrler (HC Ambri-Piotta/Switzerland), Leon Hüttl, Fabio Wagner (both ERC Ingolstadt), Johannes Huss (Schwenninger Wild Wings), Luca (University of Münberg) / USA), John Rogel (Augsburg Panther)

striker: Alexander Blanc, Lauren Brown, Justin Volek (all from Krefeld Penguin), Tim Fleischer, Daniel Schmulz (both Nuremberg Ice Tiger), Mirko Hoflin, Daniel Peta, Samuel Suramis (all ERC Ingolstadt), Taro Jentzsch (Iserlohn Roostersh), Dominic (SC Bern/Switzerland), Alexandre Carrachon, Daniel Pfaffengott (both from Schwenninger Wild Wings), Julian Nabravnik (MN/USA).