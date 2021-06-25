Premature economic euphoria

The coming weeks and months are likely to be a stress test for global logistics chains.

(Photo: dpa)

Container terminal in the port of Hamburg

Düsseldorf The German economy has recovered in the spring from stagnating in the winter and will grow strongly in the summer. The number of new Covid infections has fallen rapidly in recent weeks, and more than half of the population has now received at least one vaccine.

In many places, restrictions on public life have gradually been lifted – and now Germany is yearning for a carefree holiday and perhaps a new summer fairy tale.

Quite a few politicians are hoping for a similarly strong economic recovery as it did in the summer of 2020, when overall economic performance rose by an unprecedented 8.7 percent in the third quarter. After all: some economists believe Germany will achieve more than five percent real growth in 2022 — values ​​like those found in the economic boom nearly 70 years ago.

