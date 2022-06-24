Power outage currently Riedering 25 June 2022: Where there are current outages

In Reading, the 83083 ZIP code was cut off in the evening hours of Friday. Other areas in the region have also been affected by the unrest. You can read all the reports on the Redring power outage on June 24, 2022 and the situation in the power grid here at news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Reading currently

On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Riedring in Bavaria. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, several reports are currently being listed for the city of Riedering. 2 The errors are handled by the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. Anyone wishing to know the current events in the area will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disorders are currently available in Riedering on 06/25/2022

Since 06/24/2022 at 20:36 there has been in the area Packing: Pestkapelle (within a radius of about 1 km) in Riedering (Postal Code 83083, District Rosenheim) Problems with the power grid, which according to the current state of knowledge is only limited locally. The responsible supplier, Bayernwerk Netz GmbH, is currently working on the fix, which is expected to run until 1:00 AM. Detailed information about the incident from the network operator is not available.

In addition, the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH for Spreng: Spreng, Schlipfing (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Riedering (Postal Code 83083, County Rosenheim) about one power outage. Technicians have been assigned to repair since 06/24/2022 at 7:11 PM. Repair must be carried out immediately, the exact time is not specified.

(Status: 06/25/2022, 01:08)

Reporting a power outage in Riedering: How do I find out who is responsible for reporting my fault?

If you experience a blackout, first keep quiet and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

home checklist

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch / Candles / Tea Lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Replacing batteries / replacing batteries / power bank

a meal:

camping stove with gas cartridge

Food/water supply perishable

climate:

Blankets / sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

cool box

Miscellaneous:

Medicine

wet wipes

Garbage bag

cash supply

In comparison: regional differences in disruptions to the power grid

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

