PlayStation is now in April with Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3, and more

distance dem PlayStation Plus lineup It is Sony today too New games for PlayStation Now It’s April, which is a real advantage.

So you can handle Marvel’s Avengers We are looking forward to a fairly updated game that can be played for free with a subscription. This provides players with a varied experience and combines the story campaign and Warzone missions of Avengers’ ongoing initiative, with missions for Avengers around the world and beyond. These stories drive the entire plot from Marvel’s Avengers Forward in a multi-year arc, all new missions are available for the fully playable list of heroes.

Loot-Shooter & Survival

The second title in April is Borderlands 3, The original gearbox shooter that returns with tons of weapons and adventure chaos. Play alone or with friends to face insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless sect leaders in the galaxy.

He finally joins Long dark For thoughtful exploration and survival experience that challenges individual players to decide what to do while exploring a vast frozen wilderness after a geomagnetic disaster. There is no zombie – just you, the cold and all the threats that Mother Nature can raise.

PlayStation Now in April

Marvel’s Avengers bis 05 Jul 2021

Borderlands from 3 to 29 September 2021.

Long dark (dauerhaft)

For those who want to try PlayStation Now first, the beta version will start again this Wednesday, unless you have an active subscription.