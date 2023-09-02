Photo of the Month – Choose now the most beautiful weather photo for August 2023 – Meteorology – SRF
You can choose from a wide range of low to high clouds, lightning, rainbows, sunlight and moonlight.
It was a month of extreme weather: cold phases with snowfall, a long and exceptionally intense heatwave, severe thunderstorms, and finally heavy rain. Images of August are similarly varied: from clouds of all heights to lightning and rainbows to sunshine and moonlight.
The survey runs until Sunday, September 3 at 12 noon.
legend:
Major myths / SZ
August 13: This path appears to lead directly to the double rainbow. Is there really treasure to be found there?
Eitan Grossenbacher
legend:
Heresaw / AR
August 14th: Low sun, cumulonimbus clouds, and the so-called Tyndall effect evoke this distinct evening atmosphere with a sea of rays.
Luciano Pau
legend:
Jerzensee/B
August 14: What an impressive thunderstorm evening over the Bernese Oberland. Lightning from the cumulonimbus cloud lights up the sky so that the contours of the Stockhorn Mountain Range are visible.
Gerhard Kippors
legend:
Santis
August 26: This deep cloud cover (stratification) in the Alpstein region is almost reminiscent of the approach of autumn. However, the dynamics at the upper limit is still typical for the summer half of the year.
Daniela Mitchell
legend:
Bernese Oberland
August 26: Great sunset with lots of low and high clouds. It’s hard to believe this photo was taken on a windy weekend with a downpour. The sun was able to make its way through the clouds for a brief moment.
Martin Magley
legend:
Zermatt/VS
August 31: A full moon, even a rare blue moon, shone through the high cloud fields (Cirrustratus to Stratotratus). The newly snow-covered Matterhorn is stunningly staged. August was full of harsh weather, so taking a photo of the snow was a must.
Danny Good
How can I participate next month?
We are already looking forward to your photos from September. You can submit your recordings here: SRFMeteoImage
