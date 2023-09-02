Photo of the Month – Choose now the most beautiful weather photo for August 2023 – Meteorology

Posted on by Esmond Barker
Photo of the Month – Choose now the most beautiful weather photo for August 2023 – Meteorology – SRF


You can choose from a wide range of low to high clouds, lightning, rainbows, sunlight and moonlight.

It was a month of extreme weather: cold phases with snowfall, a long and exceptionally intense heatwave, severe thunderstorms, and finally heavy rain. Images of August are similarly varied: from clouds of all heights to lightning and rainbows to sunshine and moonlight.

The survey runs until Sunday, September 3 at 12 noon.

We are already looking forward to your photos from September. You can submit your recordings here: SRFMeteoImage


