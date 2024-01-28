People from Rwanda receive British asylum

London. Great Britain wants to declare Rwanda a safe country of origin so that fewer people come to the country through the English Channel. But a report raises new questions.

The British government is facing fresh questions over plans to return asylum seekers to Rwanda regardless of their origin. As the Observer reported, citing Home Office documents, several opposition figures from the East African country have sought asylum in Great Britain in recent months due to persecution.

Rishi Sunak's conservative government now wants to declare Rwanda a legally safe third country. Argument for this may be difficult for her now.

According to the British government, the planned move was intended to prevent people from crossing the English Channel. Migrants who entered the country irregularly should in the future not have their asylum applications considered and brought to Rwanda and instead apply for protection there. There are no plans to return to Great Britain.

But the Supreme Court declared the scheme illegal. Supreme Court Justices Concerned About Asylum Procedures In Rwanda It cannot be ruled out that asylum seekers will be deported from there to their home countries. The government wishes to declare that these concerns are unfounded in law. The bill will be debated in the second reading in the Upper House on Monday.

