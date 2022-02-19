Pentagon chief says Russia is ready to attack

The West has been concerned for weeks about the deployment of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border. In addition, the Russian military is conducting many maneuvers that fuel fears of an invasion of Ukraine. The United States, in particular, has been warning of such an invasion for weeks. However, Moscow persistently rejects such plans and assures daily that it is not planning an attack on Ukraine. It is also possible that the Russian side will want to raise concerns in order to persuade NATO to make concessions on its demands for new security guarantees.