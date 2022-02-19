Elvergate with a good score: Who shoots RB Leipzig?





Leipzig. The penalty kick kicked the light of day in football in Ireland in 1891. The Inventor: Linen maker William McCram, who was the goalkeeper for Milford Everton between 1890 and 1891. The distance between performer and goalkeeper was twelve yards. That rounded out 10.9728 meters close to, yes, eleven metres. Initially, the penalty kick may have been intended as compensation if an opponent tripped or kicked deliberately. Famous penalty shootout killer: Rudy Kargos saved 23 penalties in the Bundesliga. Famous penalty kickers: Uli Hoeness and Antonin Panenka. A single penalty in the night sky of Belgrade is still suspected even today. The other flew past Sepp Maier's goal in slow motion, making Czechoslovakia European champions in 1976.





Punishments can make you immortal – see Panenka and Andy Brehme. Sanctions can drive island groups crazy – look at the UK. And one day in the distant future the term “Elfergate”, which he is still accustomed to, will pass from Leipzig into the dictionary …

November 3, 2021, Red Bull Arena: Inspirational turf players lead 1-0 against Paris let it run, and make it 2-0 at the 12th minute. It wouldn't be that difficult, from eleven meters away. RB newcomer André Silva ignores the penalty arrangement led by Emil Forsberg, hits the ball and misses. The match ends with a score of 2-2, the Red Bulls are eliminated from the Champions League, and the penalty kick from the 12th minute passes through the village for days.









The Portuguese pout, the Swede shoots and goes on this scoring line: 0-1 Robin Le Normand (8′) 1-1 Christopher Nkunku (30′) 1-2 Mikel Oyarzabal (64′ / penalty kick), 2:2, Emil Forsberg ( 82./foullfmeter). The return leg of the playoff takes place Thursday, at 6.45 p.m. in San Sebastian. Then it comes to reaching the round of 16 of the European League, which will take place on March 10-17.





So 2: 2. After 20: 3 goals, two deficits and an overwhelming advantage against a Spanish Catinaccio. RB coach Domenico Tedesco: "It's a starting case we have to credit ourselves with, a good 2-2 overall." And: "We were surprised that the opponent defended so hard."




