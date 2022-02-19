Elvergate with a good score: Who shoots RB Leipzig?

Leipzig. The penalty kick kicked the light of day in football in Ireland in 1891. The Inventor: Linen maker William McCram, who was the goalkeeper for Milford Everton between 1890 and 1891. The distance between performer and goalkeeper was twelve yards. That rounded out 10.9728 meters close to, yes, eleven metres. Initially, the penalty kick may have been intended as compensation if an opponent tripped or kicked deliberately. Famous penalty shootout killer: Rudy Kargos saved 23 penalties in the Bundesliga. Famous penalty kickers: Uli Hoeness and Antonin Panenka. A single penalty in the night sky of Belgrade is still suspected even today. The other flew past Sepp Maier’s goal in slow motion, making Czechoslovakia European champions in 1976.
Speech is silver, meeting is gold
Punishments can make you immortal – see Panenka and Andy Brehme. Sanctions can drive island groups crazy – look at the UK. And one day in the distant future the term “Elfergate”, which he is still accustomed to, will pass from Leipzig into the dictionary …
November 3, 2021, Red Bull Arena: Inspirational turf players lead 1-0 against Paris let it run, and make it 2-0 at the 12th minute. It wouldn’t be that difficult, from eleven meters away. RB newcomer André Silva ignores the penalty arrangement led by Emil Forsberg, hits the ball and misses. The match ends with a score of 2-2, the Red Bulls are eliminated from the Champions League, and the penalty kick from the 12th minute passes through the village for days.
February 17, 2022, Red Bull Arena, the ball players in tireless grass are 2-1 against San Sebastian in the European League and will make the score 2-2 in the 82nd minute. It will not be that difficult, from eleven meters. Silva, so far without any noticeable movement, catches the ball and wants to shoot. This time, Forsberg does not leave the number without comment, speaking to Silva, apparently referring to the Portuguese who has been the best dog at RB right-back from the eleven meters for more than seven years. And it might even make you think about what happens when Silva shoots (mistakes) Parisian fashion. Silva takes no step to review the books, he thinks: speaking is silver, meeting is gold. Suddenly Dominic Zuboszlai and Joseph Poulsen expanded the group. Do they want that too? No, they are campaigning for “Mr. Europacop” Forsberg.
We discussed everything with the coach.
The Portuguese pout, the Swede shoots and goes on this scoring line: 0-1 Robin Le Normand (8′) 1-1 Christopher Nkunku (30′) 1-2 Mikel Oyarzabal (64′ / penalty kick), 2:2, Emil Forsberg ( 82./foullfmeter). The return leg of the playoff takes place Thursday, at 6.45 p.m. in San Sebastian. Then it comes to reaching the round of 16 of the European League, which will take place on March 10-17.
So 2: 2. After 20: 3 goals, two deficits and an overwhelming advantage against a Spanish Catinaccio. RB coach Domenico Tedesco: “It’s a starting case we have to credit ourselves with, a good 2-2 overall.” And: “We were surprised that the opponent defended so hard.”
Forsberg entered the match very late (63th place). Officially, Forsberg did not bother. “Everything was discussed with the coach. I want to start slowly, I had a serious thigh injury. We have a lot of games at the moment and many other great players at the club. So I prefer to take it slow.” The 30-year-old did not want to In speaking of the discussions of Silva, Szoboszlai, Poulsen, Elvergate, and E Point. However, we must assume that Forsberg will play at Hertha (Sunday, 7.30pm), and if worse is worse, get a point. From now on, the clicking order will be strictly adhered to.
