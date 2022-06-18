Overview of the risks of week 25 for travelers

Seven continents, 195 countries, eight billion people: our world never stands still. Every day countless events affect the population in different parts of the planet – elections are held, protests are organized and new trouble spots open.

Many events are often lost in the general flow of information in the digital age, and some are very far away. In order to keep an overview, crisis early warning expert A3M puts together a weekly collection of highlights for Travel INSIDE.

The second round of the National Assembly elections in France

The second round of France’s National Assembly elections will take place on Sunday 19 June. For this reason, increased security precautions can be expected nationwide. Demonstrations are also possible in the run-up to the elections and after the official announcement of the results.

Martyr’s Day Juneteenth in the USA

Also on June 19 in the United States, there could be demonstrations across the country to celebrate June Day, which commemorates the end of slavery. Therefore, increased safety precautions are expected. Local traffic obstacles and violent accidents cannot be ruled out.

Climate protests in the Netherlands

In addition, Greenpeace called a climate protest on June 19 in the southern Dutch city of Rotterdam. Meanwhile, violent incidents may occur between protesters and security forces.

The second round of the presidential elections in Colombia

Last but not least, the second round of Colombia’s presidential elections will take place on June 19. Demonstrations are possible either in the run-up to the elections or after the election results are announced. Increased safety precautions is to be expected.

National general strike in Belgium

The BBTK socialist trade union in Belgium called for a nationwide general strike on local and long-distance public transport on Monday, June 20. Should the industrial strike occur as planned and with a high level of participation, significant restrictions in public life, traffic obstructions, and increased safety precautions are to be expected. Violent clashes between security forces and strikers are likely.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda

In addition, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will be held in the Rwandan capital Kigali on June 20. The Commonwealth of Nations is a loose association of sovereign countries that includes the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Canada, among others. In view of the meeting, local authorities are tightening security precautions – violent incidents and disruption of local traffic cannot be ruled out. (T.I.)