The Briton (23 years old) has worked in 23 different jobs

23 Jobs in 23 Years: Britton Anastasia Sekito has already changed more jobs than many of her compatriots. Now she has established her own company.
The basics in brief
Baker, saleswoman, waitress, dishwasher, piano teacher, model, barista, personal trainer – Anastasia Cecchetto’s job list is long. At the age of 23, the Briton was already engaged in 23 professions.
She has held twice as many jobs as most Britons in her lifetime. In the UK, men hold an average of 12.5 jobs in their career compared to 12.1 for women.
“In the beginning I was a baker, it was very difficult,” she told the Mirror. “I was 16 and completely inexperienced. I screwed up so much that they put me on the record.”
She wasn’t always the best at other professions either. She left a few jobs before the door saw her. But she also learned a lot from these experiences.
Brett: “Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams”
In her opinion, when it comes to choosing a profession, there is often “pressure” for people to have to make a decision. Through many career changes, I have gained a lot of respect for the people who practice it.
“I think you have to follow your heart,” the Briton continued. “If you have a feeling that the job is not the right job, you should not be afraid to try another job. Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.”
The title of CEO was recently added to her professional resume. With “Ace Influencers” I founded a company that brings together influencers with major brands.
