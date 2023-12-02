Oronzo Berardi stops Davos in the first round!

Oronzo Birardi has enjoyed a successful and impressive UK debut with promoter Frank Warren!

Three knockouts: Oronzo Berardi wins in the first round!

What a UK debut for British promoter Frank Warren! At the historic York Hall, German-Italian cruiserweight champion Auronzo Berardi (7-0, 6 KOs), who is perhaps better known in Germany and who has already boxed on the Matchroom card in his only seven fights, was able to celebrate an early victory. Overall, the protégé of trainer Dirk Dzemski had his opponent Israel Dovos (20-11 (6), 17 KOs) on the board three times in the first round before referee Lee Every put an end to the fight.

Berardi, whose Great Britain debut earlier this year was postponed due to injury, has always been the favorite against the experienced Panamanian. With targeted strikes to the 31-year-old’s body and head, he had an impact that sent his opponent to the ground early.

Auronzo Berardi, who prepared at the SES gym in Magdeburg before the fight, remained active and remained transformed. In the end, the fight ended in the first round after Berardi knocked Defoss down for the third time. This makes the Mainz boxer one of six boxers to stop Israel Davos prematurely in his eleven defeats and the first to do so in the first round!