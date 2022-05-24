Strong criticism of NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan

A British parliamentary report strongly criticized the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan last summer. Representatives Written in a report released on Tuesday“The implementation of the disengagement from Afghanistan has proven to be a disaster and a betrayal of our allies that will damage UK interests for years to come.”

After the United States decided to withdraw its forces, the armed forces of the other Allies – including the German army – decided to evacuate. However, the rapid advance of the radical Islamist Taliban movement surprised Western powers, leaving tens of thousands of refugees in the country despite the dramatic airlift from Kabul.

“The British side in this tragedy reveals a lack of serious coordination, a lack of clear decision-making, a lack of leadership and a lack of accountability,” said Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He denounced the “severe failures of the regime at the heart of British foreign policy” and thus attacked his party colleague and then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab directly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government also responded to questions from the parliamentary committee, “at best deliberate evasiveness and often deliberate disinformation”. MEPs stressed that “Parliament can only hold the government accountable if it is confident that it will receive honest answers to its questions.”

The report urged the government to resume diplomatic relations with the Taliban movement, which rules Afghanistan, as soon as possible. “Attempts to completely isolate the new regime only harm the Afghan people and may leave a void that China will fill,” the statement said.