Optimism before continuing the Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna

The Vienna talks on reviving the nuclear deal with Iran will continue on Tuesday, under optimistic patronage. “We can say with satisfaction that the negotiations have entered the draft stage,” Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov, who took part in the talks, said on Twitter on Monday. The European Union and Tehran have also expressed their confidence.

“Practical solutions are still far away,” Ulyanov wrote, “but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal.” EEAS announced Monday that the so-called Joint Commission for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), chaired by the Vice President of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Enrique Mora, is resuming its work.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign affairs representative, expressed optimism about the progress of efforts to save the nuclear deal. Borrell said in Brussels on Monday that he had the impression that the United States and Iran were “in good faith” to reach an agreement. In Tehran, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that progress had been made and that it was on the right track. But this does not mean that the Vienna talks have reached their final stage. “

China, France, Germany, Russia, Great Britain, and Iran

“The participants will assess the progress made in the ongoing discussions about a possible return to the United States in the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all parties,” the foreign exchange statement said. Representatives of the signatory countries China, France, Germany, Russia, Great Britain and Iran are participating in the talks.

The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018. Since then, Iran has also violated nearly all technical specifications in the deal. Only on Friday, Iranian nuclear president Ali Akbar Salehi announced that Iran had enriched uranium by 60%.

