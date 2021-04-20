The death of former US Vice President Walter Mondale

In the fight over the CEO of the United States, he suffered a defeat to Ronald Reagan. As vice president, he became a symbol of the liberals. Walter Mondale passed away at the age of 93.

Former Vice President of the United States, Walter Fritz Mondale, died on Monday, his family said in a statement. Mundell was 93 years old. The cause of the death of the senator and the ambassador was not known.

Mundell was Vice President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and worked in the White House alongside then-US President Jimmy Carter. The first vice president had his own office in the White House – and revolutionized the vice president’s office as an adviser to the president. The Democrat campaigned for marginalized groups and welfare programs, making him a symbol of liberals in the United States.

In 1984 he was chosen as the Democratic candidate for the presidency. Alongside him, Geraldine Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president. But Mundell was defeated by the incumbent President Ronald Reagan. At the time, Mundell said of his defeat: “I did my best.” He made headlines in the election campaign because he announced an increase in taxes on voters if he wins the election.

Carter: Mondale, the “best vice president” in US history

Mundell was born on January 5, 1928, to a Methodist Minister and Music Teacher in Ceylon, Minnesota, USA. From 1960 to 1964 he was the Minnesota attorney general. From 1964 to 1976 he represented his term in the Senate. In 1993, Mundell became the US ambassador to Japan under President Bill Clinton.

US President Joe Biden, who has been overseen by Mondale over the years, said in 2015 that the former vice president had given him a “road map” to successfully taking office. Former President Carter released a statement after Mondale’s death describing him as “the best vice president in the country’s history.”