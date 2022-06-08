openSUSE Leap 15.4: Community distribution based on KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS

The next version of community distribution, which is especially popular in German-speaking countries openSUSESUSE Linux, formerly SUSE Linux, is officially released and is based on, among other things, the free Linux desktop KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS and the free GUI toolkit. Qt In version 5.15. The enterprise operating system serves as the basis.

Based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLESLinux distro openSUSE Leap, known primarily for its stability and less for being modern, has now been released in its latest version 15.4, which is aimed specifically at somewhat more conservative private users. In addition to Gnome 41, the current user interface KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS is also provided.

In general, the free operating system comes with three existing and suitably adapted desktop environments and various updated software packages.

openSUSE Leap 15.4.0 Update

Qt 5.15.2

Mesa 3D 21.2.4.2 Update

KDE Plasma 5.24.5 LTS

KDE Framework 5.90.0

GNOME Shell 41.5.1

Xfce 4.16.0 Update

In addition to the three “big” desktops, there are LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, Mate, and Sway, well known from Linux Mint. As a browser, the operating system uses either Mozilla Firefox 91 ESR, gnome web – Formerly Epiphany – or the open source alternative to Google Chrome, Chromium 99.

The basis for the corresponding package is provided by the enterprise operating system SLE 15 SP4.

openSUSE Leap 15.4 (Photo: openSUSE)

KDE frameworks are available in version 5.90.0, while KDE Gear – formerly KDE applications – is delivered in version 21.12.2.

PHP 8.1.0 and Python 3.10 are also available, as is Ruby 2.5. More information is provided by a very broad official Release Notes and the Feature Set.

Enterprise upgrade is possible at any time

Another special feature of the distribution, which will also be kept in version 15.3, is the option to migrate to SUSE Enterprise Support and subsequently from openSUSE to SUSE Linux Enterprise.

openSUSE Leap 15.3 reaches EOL status six months after the release of openSUSE Leap 15.4 and is no longer supported after that.

Download on ComputerBase

As usual, openSUSE Leap and the rolling version openSUSE Tumbleweed below this message can be downloaded directly from the ComputerBase download area.

More information is provided by extensive documentation From the distribution, which provides, among other things, various instructions for a quick start.