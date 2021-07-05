The PS5 version is shown in the detailed gameplay video

This week, the popular story adventure “A Plague Tale: Innocence” is finding its way to PlayStation 5 in a tech-enhanced version. A detailed gameplay video shows what’s presented graphically.

Anyone who wants to catch up on “A Plague Tale: Innocence” or want to enjoy the adventure of Amicia and Hugo once again in a tech-enhanced version will have the opportunity to do so on PlayStation 5 this week.

A Plague Tale: Innocence releases on PlayStation 5 tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download and play the adventure story starting tomorrow at no additional cost. With our New Zealand gaming friends a few hours ahead of us, we’ve already received an extended gameplay video from the PS5 version showing the first 20 minutes or so of “A Plague Tale: Innocence”.

4K, DualSense support, and more

In terms of story and content offered, PlayStation 5 offers the same fare known from other platforms. “A Plague Tale: Innocence” is about Amicia de Rune and her little brother Hugo, who are hunted across the country by the Inquisition under Lord Nicholas.

On PlayStation 5, “A Plague Tale: Innocence” is shown in native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, and according to official information, it also makes extensive use of the exclusive features of the DualSense controller.

As Asobo Studios says, both the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the DualSense controller should ensure that you’re drawn deeper into the game.





