On the connection between science and business

You are the lead candidate for this new type of advisory board – you were a professor for twelve years before moving to the board of Deutsche Bahn. What are you planning specifically?

My previous research focus was artificial intelligence. Today, my interest is turning strongly to the field of quantum computing and high performance – which makes sense, of course, because quantum computing will revolutionize artificial intelligence once again. FAU wants to establish quantum computing as a strong focus. It already has important university professors in other fields of computer science and physics, which contribute to the creation of such a group as the building blocks. Now we want to expand the block by involving industrial partners. In co-innovation ecosystems, scientific findings can be transferred more quickly to industrial prototypes and new business models. Professorships awarded with companies can also help a field develop more quickly. A network of active companies wanting to build or use quantum computers will be created at the university. My networks allow to speed up the process.

Read also: Spies in the Age of Quantum Computers: Can They Still Be Slowed?

Is this some kind of research management consulting?

The university and the professors know exactly where they want to go. Germ cells for future research priorities emanate from the university and should appear there as well. This is already required by the principle of freedom of inquiry, which is a central building block of democracy. But then CxO masters, with their completely different economic networks, can make sure that research activities are carried out faster and more comprehensively.