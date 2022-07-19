Are you really at the mercy of chronic inflammatory disease?

To date, rheumatism is seen as a collective term for many chronic rheumatic diseases – up to 400 of them – that affect not only joints, tendons or muscles, but also the smallest vessels and nerves. “ Lupus, for example, affects all internal organs Doc Flick explains.

However, modern functional medicine – that is, medicine that takes a more detailed and holistic look at the body and its functions and examines various causes – conflicts with the view that rheumatism cannot be cured. Modern medicine is increasingly aware that the etiology of rheumatism is often an undetected infection. Certain pathogens, such as unrecognized areas of overlap in the oral cavity, may be a problem,” Doc Fleck explains in an RTL interview. “Additional factors such as dysbiosis, disturbed intestinal flora It also plays a role in rheumatic diseases. It has now been scientifically proven.”

Reading tip: “Fleck-xikon” Z is like a tooth: how proper dental and oral care protects us from disease

Because: 70% of the immune system is in the gut. The doctor says, “If there’s a disturbance here, that’s the fuse for all autoimmune diseases, like Hashimoto’s, type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, Crohn’s disease or pink count . According to Doc Flick, ‘modern lifestyle changes’ can have a positive effect on disease.