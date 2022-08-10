Editorial: No bird brain – a spectrum of science

Now it’s my turn to make a personal confession: My heart beats especially for birds. I am fascinated by their diversity and adaptability, the flames of the colors of many species and the singing of the nightingale and his associates. So I spend a great deal of time observing feathered acrobats and discovering as much information as possible about their behavior and protection.

In addition, some representatives of the bird world can easily compete with dolphins or primates – despite the fact that their brains are much smaller. Many corvids, for example, are gadget users or have exceptional memories. Parrots also have a few clever tricks up their sleeves to get the food you want. And even the much-disgraced city pigeons have proven themselves in tests to be true connoisseurs of art.

Biologist Daniel T. Ksepka explains how the brains of sparrows, crows, and the rest of the feathered animals evolved, and offers some of the biggest and most powerful thinkers among birds. This group also belongs to this group, like crows, magpies or jays, which do not always have a good reputation. So maybe it’s time to look at them from a different perspective.

By the way, one can also approach birds mathematically, as Marie Manseau does: they dedicate themselves to the distribution of colors and patterns in the plumage of animals, which has attracted us for thousands of years.

On the other hand, a whole series of lunar craters, through which no light penetrates at all, has completely eluded our eyes. Now the plan is for the robots to enter and explore this eternal darkness. Starting on page 74, Jonathan O’Callaghan tells more about upcoming missions and the hope of finding water on the Moon – which could be perfectly used for any future lunar colonies.