On June 21, there will be practical research in Wilhelmshaven again

The Long Science Night will be held again on June 21, from 4pm to 10pm, at the Botanical Garden. Research institutions and societies in Wilhelmshaven provide insight into its work. Entertainment for children and adults.

Wilhelmshaven “This will be a unique evening,” says Dr. Lydia Bock, marine geologist at Senckenberg by the Sea. Every year, the organizers of the Long Night of Science focus on new topics, exciting hands-on activities for children and adults and other aspects of their exciting work. This year, for the third time, the event will take place on Friday, June 21, from 4pm to 10pm in the Botanical Garden. Submission is free.

“We present research in a way that is accessible to everyone and provide an overview of the current topics we are working on,” says Dr. Juliana Köhler, president of the North-West German University Association (NWDUG), which organizes the “Long Night”. Support is provided by the Werner Brune and Gerd Möller Foundations.

“Last year, we had 1,200 visitors. Many of them came from the surrounding area,” says the doctor. Moritz Menninga, Managing Director of NWDUG. Also aiming for the city’s application for the title of “Science City”, the summer festival is a good opportunity for guests to see the research on display in Wilhelmshaven. Thirteen scientific organizations and societies participate in this edition. In addition to the information platforms, there is a program of 15 entertaining lectures on the focus and current projects, moderated by Carola Scheide. There will also be a visitor quiz with prizes and food will be provided by “Wine Tasting” and “Sudstadt Kitchen”.

The Director of the Botanical Garden, Dr. Sigrid Heider is particularly proud of the participation of so many female scientists in the programme: “He is a real role model figure and shows young girls that research is not just a male affair.” Contributors include the Wilhelmshaven-Friesland Astronomical Society, the Ostfriesland Astronomy Club, the German Maritime Museum Foundation, the Institute of Marine Chemistry and Biology at the University of Oldenburg, the Institute for Ornithological Research, the Jade University, the Coastal Museum, and the National Museum. Park Administration, Lower Saxony Institute for Historical Coastal Research, the “Regional Educational Ecosystem” project, Senckenberg am Meer, Future Scientists, Wadden Sea Visitor Center and the Economic Development Agency. The Science Prize, which will be awarded for the first time this year, will also be highlighted. Scientists, students and schoolchildren working in Wilhelmshaven can still apply in the respective categories. The deadline ends on the “Long Night of Science.”

More information about the program is available at www.nwdug.de/aktuelles/lange-nacht-der-science. More information about the Science Award and how to apply can be found here www.wirtschaft-wilhelmshaven.de/science/scientific-institutions/science-award.