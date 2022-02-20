Olympic decisions today: bobsleigh, ice hockey and cross-country skiing on February 20th.

In the Sunday 20 February 2022The last day of competition for the 2022 Olympics was held in Beijing. The decisions Today and medals for Germany In a glance:

Men’s quadruple bobsleigh decision: a double for Germany

Francesco Friedrich He made bobsleigh history and was the first pilot to win the Olympics for the second time double gold won. After winning the bobsleigh in the two-man team, the 31-year-old also triumphed in bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Games on Sunday, retaking two gold medals from Pyeongchang four years earlier. Berchtesgadener John Lochner He finished second on the sliding Yanking center, and BC’s Christoph Hafer finished fourth behind Canadian Justin Krebs.

Friedrich set the best time again in the final inning and extended his lead over Lochner to 0.37 seconds. Havre missed his second bronze medal by just six milliseconds, thus marking the first German triple bobsleigh victory. In the two-man aircraft, German pilots took the top three places.

With four Olympic gold medals, Friedrich tied with Andre Lange, who won the four-man bobsleigh in 2002 and 2006 and the two-man bobsleigh in 2006 and 2010. Overall, however, Lange still enjoyed another silver medal. from the Vancouver Games in 2010, making him the most successful pilot in Olympic history. This could overtake Friedrich in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in four years.

Deduction in mixed team ski competition – silver medal for Germany

So far so lucky German ski racer We have the last day of the Winter Olympics in China silver He won the mixed team competition. In the last On Sunday they lost to Austria with a score of 2: 2 plus their best time. Emma Escher, Lena Dohr, Alexander Schmid, Lins Strasser and Julian Rauchfuss won Germany’s first medal in the Alpine region at the Olympics in eight years.

The competition was postponed for a day due to the wind. But even on Sunday, there were sometimes violent storms on Mount Xiaohaituo. After a confident victory over Sweden 3-1, the Germans defeated Olympic champions Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Escher and Strasser didn’t finish, but adding the individual times for best man and best woman gave the score 2:2 in favor of the DSV team.

The German national team celebrates the silver medal in the mixed teams competition.

Curling Decision – Britons win curling gold

The British football team defeated the United Kingdom on the last day of the Olympic Games in Beijing First gold medal granted. The team led by Skip Eve Muirhead surprisingly won the final 10:3 against Japan. After winning in Salt Lake City in 2002, this is the second Olympic victory in women’s curling for Great Britain.

The British caused a huge upset in the semi-final against the Swedish Olympic champion Pyeongchang. Japan also unexpectedly managed to reach the final against favorite Switzerland. In the gold match, Great Britain, represented by only the Scots, paved the way to the title with a strong seventh finish (4-0). The bronze went to the Swedes.

Finland wins first gold in ice hockey

Without his NHL stars for him Finland He achieved the dream of his first gold in Olympic ice hockey. The three-time world champion beat the Olympic champion Pyeongchang in the final in Beijing Russia With 2:1 (0:1, 1:0, 1:0) he finally won the main prize after two silver and four bronze medals. The Russians were deprived of the 10th gold, and they remain the record winners at the Winter Games along with ice hockey home Canada.

Mikhail Grigorenko, who was on the ice in the final 4-3 victory over Germany four years ago, gave Spurnaga the lead (8). And Phil Boca tied for the Finns (24th place). Hannes Björninen made the decision (41). Because of the doping scandal in Sochi in 2014, the Russians began under the name of their Olympic Committee ROC, in 2018 they competed as “Olympic athletes of Russia”.

Cross-country skiing decision: Johaug wins gold – Karl takes 12th

The best favorite Therese joohog He won the gold medal in the final cross-country skiing race at the Winter Olympics in China. The 33-year-old Norwegian beat American Jessica Degens and Finland’s Kirtu Niskanen in freezing and blasting in Zhangjiakou on Sunday. For Johaug, it was his third gold medal in these games and the fourth Olympic victory of his career. After she finished the race, Gohoge fell into the snow and was covered with a blanket. Shortly thereafter, I shouted the Norwegian flag in front of a few onlookers. Victoria Carl He crossed the finish line in 12th and thus was the best German. Pia Fink turning 19 Antonia Frebel ranked 25th.

