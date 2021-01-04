Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are dating

It looks like Olivia Wilde He moved from Jason Sudeikis – with Harry Styles.

Wild, 36, and Styles, 26, appeared to confirm their romantic relationship when they were spotted holding hands at his agent’s wedding at San Ysidro Farm in Montecito, California, this weekend.

In the pictures, the “Adore You” singer is holding onto Wilde, who He split from his fiancée Sodicks at the beginning of last yearIn one hand, he holds a glass of alcohol in the other.

In more picks, Styles – who just released the His song “Treat People Kindly” – She wears a white robe while chatting with bride Glenn Christiansen and groom Jeff Azoff.

He led Azoff and Kristiansen to their wedding venue in a classic convertible style. Soon after the couple arrived, the guests made their way to the valet to be taken to the farm.

The former “House” actress and styles may have faced each other on the set of her upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Baby.

Wilde Vogue said I decided to choose Styles after seeing it in “Dunkirk” and “Doing a Little Triumph Dance” when Styles officially joined the film, which also starred Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Jimma Chan.

It appears to be Wilde’s first public relationship since then She and Sudeikis ended their engagement.

“The OC” Alum and Sudeikis, 45, are parents of two children: son Otis and daughter Daisy. Although they are no longer engaged, it seems the former couple had the best breakup in Hollywood and they are often photographed They embrace each other and smile During exchanges with their children.

Patterns He was last linked to model Camille Rowe, Even though they are Damaged, split up In 2018.