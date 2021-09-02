Very weak earthquake of magnitude 2.4

Very weak earthquake, magnitude 2.4, at a depth of 99 km
2. September 09:59 UTC: First message: USGS 4 minutes later.
Date and time: September 2, 2021 09:54:39 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Thursday 2 September. 2021 01:54 (GMT-8)
Size: 2.4
Earthquake depth: 98.9 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 59.8344°N / 153.2077°W (Alaska, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 59.834°S / 26.792°E
Nearest volcano: Iliamna (23 km / 14 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
51 km east of Pedro Bay (bang: 42) -> earthquake is near!
77 km west anchor point (pop number: 1930) -> earthquake is near!
95 km west northwest Homer (pop: 5,520) -> Near earthquake!
108 km west Fritz Creek (pop number: 1930) -> earthquake is near!
125 km northwest California (pop: 7850) -> earthquakes nearby!
134 km southwest kenai (pop: 7660) -> earthquake is near!
139 km west of Soldotna (pop: 4540) -> earthquake is near!
142 km southwest Nikki (pop: 4,490) -> Nearby earthquake!
156 km northwest Sterling pound (pop: 5620) -> earthquakes nearby!
238 km southwest Alaska city (pop: 298700) -> Nearby earthquake!
light rain 10.9 °C (52 F), humidity: 93%, wind: 4 m/s (8 knots) from the northeast
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Estimated earthquake energy: 2.5 x 108 Joules (69.8 kWh) More information
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User opinions about this earthquake
Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.4) can only be perceived by people under favorable conditions (near the epicenter) and under calm environmental conditions, for example sitting on the ground.
Previous earthquakes in the same area
