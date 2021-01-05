Joe Judge reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles’ efforts on SNF, and says the New York Giants will “ never respect the game ”

East Rutherford, New Jersey – New York Giants coach Joe Judge made clear his opinion of how the Philadelphia Eagles would handle in the fourth quarter of the Washington soccer team’s loss on Sunday night, a result that kept his team out of the qualifiers: They weren’t also happy.

The judge described his belief that it would be out of disrespect for his players and the entire league – which made sacrifices to achieve this tough season – if they went out and did not try to compete for 60 minutes in order to try to win his game.

“We will never do that as long as I am the head coach of the New York Giants,” said the judge on Monday, at the end of a two-minute answer to a question about whether he believed the Eagles had done anything wrong.

Philadelphia placed third in the quarterback series Nate Sudfield In the fourth quarter competition the match which was at that time a three-point match. Coach Doug Pederson insisted he was “training to win” and said his decision-making was not influenced by the 2021 NFL draft.

Washington won the match 20-14 to eliminate the Giants from after the season. As a result, Washington won NFC East.

The judge said he did not speak to Pederson about what happened. Instead, he was letting the Eagles talk about themselves regarding how they approached the game.



The Giants coach said he was sitting at his desk preparing for a possible playoff match with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Philadelphia-Washington was in the background. But he certainly seemed to notice exactly what happened.

“Obviously, guys have asked me all day long, and I can’t express that the only thing to take into account from this season is that we’ve had a lot of people who chose to participate in this season. Well, we had a lot of people who picked out,” the judge said on. Coaches, players, and family members too. ” So, looking at a bunch of grown men I asked to put in a daily effort, empty the tank, and then I could look into their eyes and assure them that I’ll always go to do my best to put them in a competitive advantage and play them in a position of strength. .

“For me, you never want to disrespect these players and their efforts and disrespect the game. The sacrifices they made to come to work daily and test them before attending, sit in scattered meetings, wear masks and have shields on top of those masks, to go through extensive protocols, and travel in ways that are not Traditional, getting text messages at 6:30 am telling them the practice is going to be canceled [and] We have to do a virtual day, to tell them please don’t end with your family for Thanksgiving, please avoid the Christmas gatherings, we know it is your wife’s birthday so let’s make sure we postpone it until the end of the season. There are a number of sacrifices made by all players and coaches in this league. A number of sacrifices also come with family members and the people they are related to.

“For disrespecting everyone’s efforts to make this season successful in the National Football League, disrespecting the game by going out there and not competing for 60 minutes and doing everything we can to help these players win, we will never do that as long as I’m the coach of the New York Giants.” .

The judge started his answer by noting that the Giants (6-10) have had 16 chances of their own this season, and said that you never want to leave your destiny in anyone else’s hands.

This is what happened in this case. New York needed to beat Dallas on a Sunday afternoon (which the Giants did, 23-19), and then hope that the Eagles would disturb Washington at night. It didn’t, in part because the Eagles had a large inactive group for the game and then put up a rising midfielder Galen Horts Off the bench late in the competition.

“So we’re not going to make excuses as an organization,” Judge said. “Not now, not never. We had the opportunities.”

This was the message he also addressed to his players during the Monday morning meeting. A handful of players who spoke to the media had the same feelings, despite the different tone on social media during the match. This was clearly the judge’s direction.

safety Gabriel Peppers He said he was not angry. He used a similar line about not wanting to leave your fate in another man’s hands.

“We’ve had 16 chances to make this happen,” Peppers said, a line that sounded quite similar to what the judge said later in the day.

Peppers and many other Giants players also played down any harsh feelings for the Eagles. They have also publicly avoided saying that next season’s match with their NFC East rivals will be shaken by the incident.