Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070: Modder combines GA104 with 16GB GDDR6

Not a single depositer realized that the GeForce RTX 3060 (test) with 12 GB GDDR6 had more graphics memory than that in the higher and faster position by more than 45 percent than the GeForce RTX 3070 (tested) with 8 GB GDDR6 and quickly doubled VRAM on its own. Now he’s running a GeForce RTX 3070 16GB.

GeForce RTX 3070 with dual memory expansion

Russian Moder On VIK Successfully convert Palit GeForce RTX 3070 GamingPro from 8GB to 16GB GDDR6 and replace the 8 1GB memory modules from Samsung with driver K4Z803256C-HC14 for Samsung 8GB chipset with K4ZAF3258M-HC14 driver. An experienced moder has documented the conversion in a YouTube video.

GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB: Transform

The 16GB GeForce RTX 3070, as always traded in the rumor mill, was painstakingly handcrafted.

For this, more work was necessary on the PCB, as Nvidia strictly prohibits such “experiments” at the hardware level. After the successful conversion and operation of the graphics card, validation through numerous stability tests was on the agenda.

The enthusiast also recorded the additional steps of the action in a matching video.

GeForce RTX 3070 16GB: On

After the initial crashes and blue screens, which can finally be controlled with the help of the EVGA Precision Tool, the graphics card is now completely stable in 3DMark Time Spy, the Superposition 8K standard and when mining Ethereum.

GeForce RTX 3070 16GB in 3DMark Time Spy

The first and only of its kind

Now with 16GB GDDR6, the Palit GeForce RTX 3070 GamingPro is the first known graphics card with the GA104 and double the memory expansion. GeForce RTX 3060 12GB is based on the trimmed GA106.

First informed about the results of the Russian moder