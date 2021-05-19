Nord Stream 2 – US confirms sanctions waiver

The US government has confirmed that sanctions have been waived against the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its German managers. In a report sent to the US Congress, Secretary of State Blinken wrote that punitive measures would be waived for reasons of the national interest of the United States, as they would have negative effects on relations with Germany, the European Union and other European allies. And partners.

However, sanctions will be imposed on several Russian ships and transplant companies. At the same time, Blinken reiterated that the government in Washington remains opposed to the project.

The United States argues that Nord Stream 2 threatens Europe and Germany to become more dependent on Russian natural gas. They also see Ukraine’s weak position as a transit country for gas. The US supporters oppose it by saying that they also want to improve their LNG sales prospects in Europe. An underwater tube of about 1,200 km is being built in the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is 95 percent complete.

This message was broadcast on May 20, 2021 on Deutschlandfunk.