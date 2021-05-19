Vienna nuclear talks on Iran continue – news.ORF.at

Today, the Vienna talks on reviving the nuclear deal with Iran are continuing. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Twitter: “We are now in a number of important milestones that we must pass without losses to the negotiation process.”

Ryabkov said that the Vienna talks were ongoing, “but it is still not clear when and how it will be possible to finalize the drafting of the final documents.”

The negotiations revolve around the United States’ return to the Joint Committee for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. Representatives of the signatory countries China, France, Germany, Russia, Great Britain and Iran are participating in the talks.

The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. Since then, Iran has also violated nearly all technical specifications in the deal.

Iran’s chief negotiator sets “good progress”

“The participants will continue their discussions with a view to a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA,” the Iranian government said on Twitter.

The chief Iranian negotiator, Abbas Arkchi, said, according to the Spanish news agency, that the Vienna talks had made “good progress.” Delegations will now have to return to their capitals for consultations to resolve the remaining major issues.