1929-2024
The discoverer of the Higgs particle died in Edinburgh, Scotland. His work changed particle physics forever
With his discovery, Peter Higgs once completed the Standard Model of particle physics: after successfully discovering the Higgs particle that bears his name at the nuclear research center CERN in 2012, it did not take long for him to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics. Now the famous physicist has died in his hometown of Edinburgh at the age of 94. According to the University of Edinburgh Higgs died at his home on Monday after a short illness.
You decide how you want to use our content. Unfortunately, your device does not currently allow us to display relevant options.
Please deactivate All hardware and software components capable of blocking parts of our site. For example, browser add-ons such as ad blockers or network filters.
Do you have a PUR subscription?
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Research Responsibility: Correctly assess consequences and risks
Science – Millions of people see a total solar eclipse – Knowledge
These foods increase the risk of glaucoma – Healing Exercise