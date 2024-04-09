The discoverer of the Higgs particle died in Edinburgh, Scotland. His work changed particle physics forever

With his discovery, Peter Higgs once completed the Standard Model of particle physics: after successfully discovering the Higgs particle that bears his name at the nuclear research center CERN in 2012, it did not take long for him to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics. Now the famous physicist has died in his hometown of Edinburgh at the age of 94. According to the University of Edinburgh Higgs died at his home on Monday after a short illness.

Peter Higgs, Peter Weir Higgs, British physicist. On October 8, 2013, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics jointly with François Englert for developing the Higgs mechanism.



